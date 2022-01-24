Q: We want to upgrade our master bathroom shower to a multihead setup without doing a remodel. Do we have any easier options to upgrade our tile shower stall without creating a big issue?
A: I have a shower fixture suggestion. Try a special kit known as a shower column. A benefit of this kit is that, in most cases, it can be added to an existing shower stall setup.
A complete shower column kit can include an overhead rain-style shower, a separate hand shower with hose and an easy-to-reach diverter valve on the pipe column itself. All these features are connected to one attractive, finished plumbing fixture. The kit is installed with a special coupling that connects to the existing threaded shower arm fitting within the wall.
This coupling also attaches to the shower column itself. Drilling is required to anchor the pipe flanges to the tile stall wall. Because of the drilling, I recommend hiring a licensed plumber for the job so you don't end up taking a bath on tile repairs. But since you'll sidestep a full remodel, consider that small cost a wash.
Ed Del Grande is a master plumber, contractor and author. Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.