Q: I'm looking to replace our tub's shower curtain with a glass door. I've noticed there are are a lot of choices to consider. Can you help me cut through the shower fog and guide me through the basics of ordering a shower door?
A: Before visiting a local home center, learn your bath or shower stall dimensions and the type of glass door needed. To size up the alcove opening, get side-to-side and top-to-bottom measurements.
If you have a combination tub and shower unit, measure up from the top deck of the bathtub front wall. Additionally, take two side-to-side stall measurements — one high and one low — to check how square the alcove is. Bring photos as well.
Aside from doors designed for custom stalls or steam showers, you'll have just a few basic glass door choices: a sliding shower door for large walk-in showers, a swing-out pivot door for smaller shower stalls and a sliding door for combo units.
You can add options such as decorative finishes and textured glass to give your shower door a touch of class.
Ed Del Grande is a master plumber, contractor and author. Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.
