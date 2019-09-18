Book review
Can climate change and all its attendant woes — food shortages, refugee crises, infrastructure collapse, economic devastation — become the stuff of literary fiction?
Writer Amitav Ghosh thinks it should, and his latest novel, “Gun Island,” tries to make rising sea levels and ominous weather anomalies the connecting thread in a globe-hopping, myth-inflected tale that unfolds in West Bengal, Los Angeles, Venice and New York.
In his 2016 book, “The Great Derangement: Climate Change and the Unthinkable,” Ghosh wondered why “climate change casts a much smaller shadow within the landscape of literary fiction than it does even in the public arena.” Perhaps, he speculated, “the currents of global warming [are] too wild to be navigated in the accustomed barques of narration.”
He also wondered if our era of identity politics and intensifying nationalism is singularly ill-equipped to deal with this existential crisis. “[A]t exactly the time when it has become clear that global warming is in every sense a collective predicament,” he noted, “humanity finds itself in the thrall of a dominant culture in which the idea of the collective has been exiled from politics, economics, and literature alike.”
“Gun Island” attempts to bring a collective, cosmopolitan consciousness to a literary form more often focused on personal quests and conflicts. Still, every novel needs a set of eyes through which to see its action, and in “Gun Island” those eyes belong to a Brooklyn-based, 50-something rare-book dealer, Dinanath Datta, who is also a lifelong student of Bengali folklore.
Deen, as he’s nicknamed, has always sought to lead “a quiet, understated, uneventful life.” But on a visit to his native Kolkata, he’s lured into an adventure that yanks him well outside his comfort zone to Sundarbans — low-lying estuarial islands on the Bay of Bengal that are feeling the full brunt of rising seas and increasingly brutal cyclones.
There, he tries to track down “a shrine hidden inside a tiger-infested mangrove forest” that may shed some light on a Bengali myth concerning a snake goddess and a gun merchant that has long puzzled him. The cast of this folkloric detective story is rounded out by a marine-biology researcher who serves as Deen’s love interest; a glamorous world-renowned history scholar who was once his mentor; and two young men he inadvertently leads into danger.
Ghosh throws California wildfires, Venetian-lagoon tornadoes, wild coincidences and a ghost or two into his narrative. As he ponders the threats to our planet, he gives us vivid setpieces (“It was simply unimaginable that I had stepped into a cobra’s lair”) and food for thought.
“We’re in a new world now,” says the woman Deen is smitten with. “No one knows where they belong anymore, neither humans nor animals.”
Ghosh clearly wants to deliver fiction that awakens his readers to climate-change perils in the same way that “Uncle Tom’s Cabin” alerted Americans to the horrors of slavery or “Hiroshima” forced them to face the nightmare of nuclear war. Deen’s former mentor hammers the point home when she muses that “the world of today presents all the symptoms of demonic possession.”
But in focusing so heavily on well-intentioned characters keenly aware of the crisis our planet faces, “Gun Island” gives short shrift to key players in this downward global spiral: corporate executives focused solely on the short-term bottom line; politicians who put their own welfare over that of their constituents; workers desperate to make a living who become unthinking cogs in industries causing environmental depredation.
In “The Great Derangement,” Ghosh got closer to the point: “[I]f there is any one thing that global warming has made perfectly clear it is that to think about the world only as it is amounts to a formula for collective suicide. We need, rather, to envision what it might be.”
Readers of literary fiction — by definition, a limited audience — may have influence beyond their small numbers. But is it enough to change the direction of our sinking ship?
____
“Gun Island” by Amitav Ghosh; Farrar, Straus and Giroux; 313 pp.; $27
Author appearance: Amitav Ghosh discusses “Gun Island” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, Town Hall Seattle, 1119 Eighth Ave., Seattle; $5; 206-652-4255, townhallseattle.org.