Tukwila police are investigating a Tuesday evening shooting at The Cheesecake Factory at the Westfield Southcenter Mall.
There were no immediate reports of injuries or arrests. The Tukwila Police Department said the "involved parties" were believed to have fled the scene after the 8:44 p.m. shooting.
Police did not identify the business in which the shooting took place, but a Cheesecake Factory employee told KIRO it happened inside the restaurant.
