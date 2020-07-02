Q: I’m in the market for a new refrigerator. With all the new features offered in refrigerators these days, I don’t know where to begin. What should I take into consideration during my research?

A: The biggest consideration is what your must-have needs are for a new appliance, as opposed to nice-to-have wants. Do you want a fridge that’s reliable? Energy-efficient? Trendy? Luxurious? All good questions to ask yourself, but what do you value the most?

It’s important to consider what you hope to

gain from your appliances in the scope of your kitchen space. Do you want a

high-tech appliance that acts as the central hub for all your refrigeration

needs, or do you want a classically configured product that will get the job

done? And what do you have room for?

Size and shape

If you are not fully remodeling, the first

step to buying a new fridge is to ensure it will fit in your current cabinet

configuration. Carefully measure to determine the width, height and depth

available. If you’re working in a compact kitchen, a large refrigerator can

overwhelm the space and make cooking awkward.

On the other hand, if you have a large family,

a smaller model may not be sufficient. To right-size your next fridge, look up

the capacity of your current refrigerator model. Think about how your food fits

in that space. Is your freezer overflowing? Does your fridge have so much extra

space it echoes? That will help you determine if you need to go bigger or

downsize.

Fridge shape can also make a difference.

Counter-depth refrigerators are shallower than standard and can make it easier

to navigate in tight spaces. Also think about what sorts of food you’re storing

— if you regularly refrigerate wide trays or casserole dishes, a standard-size

side-by-side fridge/freezer configuration may not be for you. If you’re hoping

to go as energy-efficient as possible, consider French doors, which generally

use far less energy.

Energy efficiency

The general rule of thumb is the larger the

refrigerator, the greater the energy consumption. The most energy-efficient

models are typically 20 cubic feet. Beyond size, look for Energy Star

certification, which maximizes energy and dollar savings without sacrificing

features. Many Energy Star-certified fridges use less energy than a 60-watt

light bulb.

See-through doors also allow you to save

energy by opening them less, helping keep food fresher for longer. Door-in-door

refrigerators include a tinted glass panel that illuminates when you gently

knock twice so that you can easily see inside the fridge compartment without

opening the door. 

Style

Like most kitchen appliance finishes,

stainless steel, black stainless steel and slate rule supreme. If you’re hoping

for more of a high-end, seamless appearance, panel-ready models allow you to completely

customize your fridge’s exterior, including door pulls, to match the rest of

your cabinetry.

Accessories

When it comes to your refrigerator’s water

dispenser, you have options — an external dispenser for convenient access or one

inside the refrigeration compartment to maintain a clean, smooth exterior. Just

make sure you have access to a cold-water line that is in good working

condition.

Having fresh, clean ice on demand is a staple

of modern refrigeration. With a little routine maintenance, your fridge’s ice

maker can provide clean, healthy-tasting ice on demand for years.

