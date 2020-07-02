Q: I’m in the market for a new refrigerator. With all the new features offered in refrigerators these days, I don’t know where to begin. What should I take into consideration during my research?
A: The biggest consideration is what your must-have needs are for a new appliance, as opposed to nice-to-have wants. Do you want a fridge that’s reliable? Energy-efficient? Trendy? Luxurious? All good questions to ask yourself, but what do you value the most?
It’s important to consider what you hope to
gain from your appliances in the scope of your kitchen space. Do you want a
high-tech appliance that acts as the central hub for all your refrigeration
needs, or do you want a classically configured product that will get the job
done? And what do you have room for?
Size and shape
If you are not fully remodeling, the first
step to buying a new fridge is to ensure it will fit in your current cabinet
configuration. Carefully measure to determine the width, height and depth
available. If you’re working in a compact kitchen, a large refrigerator can
overwhelm the space and make cooking awkward.
On the other hand, if you have a large family,
a smaller model may not be sufficient. To right-size your next fridge, look up
the capacity of your current refrigerator model. Think about how your food fits
in that space. Is your freezer overflowing? Does your fridge have so much extra
space it echoes? That will help you determine if you need to go bigger or
downsize.
Fridge shape can also make a difference.
Counter-depth refrigerators are shallower than standard and can make it easier
to navigate in tight spaces. Also think about what sorts of food you’re storing
— if you regularly refrigerate wide trays or casserole dishes, a standard-size
side-by-side fridge/freezer configuration may not be for you. If you’re hoping
to go as energy-efficient as possible, consider French doors, which generally
use far less energy.
Energy efficiency
The general rule of thumb is the larger the
refrigerator, the greater the energy consumption. The most energy-efficient
models are typically 20 cubic feet. Beyond size, look for Energy Star
certification, which maximizes energy and dollar savings without sacrificing
features. Many Energy Star-certified fridges use less energy than a 60-watt
light bulb.
See-through doors also allow you to save
energy by opening them less, helping keep food fresher for longer. Door-in-door
refrigerators include a tinted glass panel that illuminates when you gently
knock twice so that you can easily see inside the fridge compartment without
opening the door.
Style
Like most kitchen appliance finishes,
stainless steel, black stainless steel and slate rule supreme. If you’re hoping
for more of a high-end, seamless appearance, panel-ready models allow you to completely
customize your fridge’s exterior, including door pulls, to match the rest of
your cabinetry.
Accessories
When it comes to your refrigerator’s water
dispenser, you have options — an external dispenser for convenient access or one
inside the refrigeration compartment to maintain a clean, smooth exterior. Just
make sure you have access to a cold-water line that is in good working
condition.
Having fresh, clean ice on demand is a staple
of modern refrigeration. With a little routine maintenance, your fridge’s ice
maker can provide clean, healthy-tasting ice on demand for years.
Mickey Thompson is marketing advertising
coordinator at Albert Lee Appliance, a
member of the Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties (MBAKS). If you have a home improvement,
remodeling or residential homebuilding question you’d like answered by one of
the MBAKS’s more than 2,700 members, write to homework@mbaks.com.