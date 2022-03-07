GRAHAM, Pierce County — A pair of overnight shootings at bars in Graham and Spanaway killed one man and severely wounded another early Sunday morning, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
Shortly before 2 a.m., sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported shooting in Graham. Initial information said one man had been shot and the suspect was still at the scene, the News Tribune reported.
Deputies found a a 26-year-old man in the road with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene, the department said in a statement.
The suspected shooter, a 25-year-old man, fled on an ATV. Deputies called for a K-9 unit, and located the man with the help of the dog and thermal imagery. He was booked into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.
The fatal incident in Graham followed an earlier shooting in Spanaway at about 1:21 a.m. Reports do not suggest the incidents were related.
Deputies responded to a bar on Mountain Highway East. The victim was not at the scene when deputies arrived. Witnesses said the man had left in a car. Deputies found the vehicle and the wounded 38-year-old man a few blocks away. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Investigators did not locate the suspected shooter. The investigation is ongoing.
