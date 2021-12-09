Detectives are investigating a Wednesday night shooting in a Federal Way strip mall, where one man was killed in a parking lot.
Police responded to Federal Way Crossings in the 1400 block of South 348th Street shortly before 10 p.m., according to the Federal Way Mirror, where a man had reportedly been shot.
The man died at the scene, and detectives said the shooting appears to have been targeted and not random, the Mirror reports.
The victim's identity and cause of death will be released by the King County Medical Examiner's Office pending an autopsy.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.