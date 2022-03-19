MERIBEL, France (AP) — The pressure off after securing the overall World Cup title, Mikaela Shiffrin was fifth-fastest in the first run of the season’s last slalom Saturday.
Shiffrin was 0.66 seconds behind leader Lena Dürr, and Olympic slalom champion Petra Vlhová was fourth with 0.48 to make up in the second leg in the afternoon at sunny Méribel.
An expected weekend contest between Shiffrin and defending champion Vlhová for the overall title was settled Thursday at nearby Courchevel. The American got her fourth career title when runner-up in a super-G while Vlhová failed to score.
Vlhová clinched the World Cup slalom title before the Beijing Olympics and has won five of eight races this season.
Dürr held a 0.37 lead over Michelle Gisin. They were also 1-2 after the first run in China before both fell out of the medal places. Ana Bucik was third Saturday morning, 0.40 back.
Dürr has never won a World Cup slalom in more than 100 starts though has three third-place finishes this season.
The women’s World Cup season ends Sunday with a giant slalom where Shiffrin and Vlhová are in a four-way contest for the season title.
