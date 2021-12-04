MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Taz Sherman poured in 27 points — one short of his career best — and West Virginia breezed to a 67-51 victory over Radford on Saturday.
Sherman, who came into the game averaging just over 20 points per contest, sank 9 of 16 shots from the floor with two 3-pointers for the Mountaineers (7-1). West Virginia played without second-leading scorer Sean McNeil (12.0 ppg), who missed the game with a lower back injury. Kedrian Johnson had three of the Mountaineers' 12 steals.
Bryan Hart scored nine points to lead the Highlanders (4-5). Radford doesn't have a player averaging in double figures this season.
West Virginia shot 41% from the floor but made just 5 of 20 from 3-point range. The Mountaineers hit 10 of 14 foul shots, while the Highlanders sank only 5 of 13. The two teams combined for more steals (18) than assists (12).
The victory was No. 907 for West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins. He is now 11 wins behind former UConn coach Jim Calhoun for third place all-time.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.