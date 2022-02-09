MONROE, Ore. (AP) — Three woman died in a vehicle collision with a logging truck south of Corvallis on Tuesday, authorities said.
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Wednesday that deputies responded to the crash at 2:15 p.m. on Highway 99 west near the small town of Monroe.
An unloaded logging truck was traveling north when people in a 2008 Honda Civic traveling south drove into the northbound lane for unknown reasons, crashing head-on into the truck, according to the statement.
The three women inside the Honda were pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff's officials said.
They were identified as driver Shelene Parrish, 49, Laynette Taylor, 51, and her daughter Brittany Taylor, 31. All lived in Junction City.
The logging truck driver was not hurt and is cooperating with the investigation, authorities said.
