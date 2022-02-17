SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Grant Sherfield finished with 25 points and 10 assists and Nevada walloped San Jose State 90-60 on Thursday night.
Sherfield sank 10 of 13 shots with three 3-pointers for the Wolf Pack (11-13, 5-8 Mountain West Conference). Sherfield notched his third points/assists double-double of the season. Desmond Cambridge Jr. hit three 3-pointers and scored 17. Will Baker scored 16 on 7-of-9 shooting and Tre Coleman made 5 of 6 shots and scored 14.
Nevada shot 66% from the floor (35 of 63) and hit 10 of 19 from beyond the arc.
Myron Amey Jr. had 16 points to lead the Spartans (7-18, 0-13), who have lost 14 straight. Alvaro Cardenas scored 13.
The two teams squared off in back-to-back games with Nevada winning 81-72 in Reno.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.