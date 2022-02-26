NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ben Sheppard had 24 points as Belmont rolled past Tennessee State 87-67 on Saturday.
Grayson Murphy had 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Belmont (25-6, 15-3 Ohio Valley Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Will Richard added 13 points. Nick Muszynski had 10 points.
Carlos Marshall Jr. had 17 points for the Tigers (13-17, 8-10). Kassim Nicholson added 17 points and 11 rebounds. Dedric Boyd had 11 points.
The Bruins also defeated Tennessee State 88-61 on Feb. 3.
