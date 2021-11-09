BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Aisha Sheppard hit 7-of-10 3-pointers and scored 25 points to lead No. 24 Virginia Tech to a 76-57 win over Davidson on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.
Purdue transfer Kayana Taylor added 18 points for the Hokies, who have won 61 straight nonconference home games and eight straight season openers.
Shepherd started a 13-0 run with back-to-back 3-pointers plus two free throws and Traylor ended it with a 3 and a fastbreak layup to give the Hokies a 17-2 lead just past the midpoint of the first quarter.
It was 46-22 at the half and the Wildcats made a little run in the third quarter with a 13-3 surge but never got any closer.
Adelaide Fuller paced the Wildcats with 15 points.
Sheppard set the Virginia Tech record with 87 3-pointers last season when the Hokies ended a 15-year drought from the NCAA Tournament and has a career record 306 treys entering her graduate student season.
