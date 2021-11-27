KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Jeremy Sheppard scored 21 points and Ishmael Leggett added 20 as Rhode Island romped past Georgia State 94-59 on Saturday.
Antwan Walker had 13 points for Rhode Island (5-2), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Malik Martin added 12 points.
Kane Williams had 19 points for the Panthers (4-2). Jordan Rawls added 14 points. Chien-Hao Ma had 11 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.