KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Jeremy Sheppard had 23 points as Rhode Island got past Davidson 72-65 on Saturday.
Makhi Mitchell had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Rhode Island (13-10, 4-7 Atlantic 10 Conference), which snapped its six-game losing streak. Makhel Mitchell added 11 points. Antwan Walker had seven rebounds.
Foster Loyer had 20 points for the Wildcats (20-4, 10-2), whose four-game win streak came to an end. Hyunjung Lee added 17 points. Michael Jones had 13 points and seven rebounds.
The Rams evened the season series against the Wildcats. Davidson defeated Rhode Island 72-68 on Jan. 8.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
