GRENOBLE, France (AP) — World champion Anna Shcherbakova won in a Russian sweep of the women’s short program at the ISU Grand Prix in France on Friday.
Skating to “Dangerous Affairs” by Inon Zur, the 17-year-old Shcherbakova compiled a score of 77.94.
Russians Alena Kostornaia and Kseniia Sinitsyna placed second and third, respectively in Grenoble.
Starr Andrews of the United States was injured during her program and withdrew. The 20-year-old American pulled up while attempting a triple loop.
This month at the Italian Grand Prix, Shcherbakova had a disappointing short program but rallied to win gold the next day.
Kostornaia scored 76.44 on Friday and Sinitsyna finished with 69.89.
Japan's Yuma Kagiyama, who won the men's title in Turin this month, was set to skate later in the men's short program.
