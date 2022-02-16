COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Marcus Shaver Jr. had 20 points as Boise State rolled past Air Force 85-59 on Wednesday night.
Max Rice had 14 points for the Broncos (20-6, 11-2 Mountain West Conference). Lukas Milner added 13 points. Mladen Armus had 10 points and six assists.
Boise State scored 45 first-half points, a season best for the team.
A.J. Walker had 19 points for the Falcons (10-14, 3-10), who have now lost six consecutive games. Jake Heidbreder added 18 points.
The Broncos improve to 2-0 against the Falcons for the season. Boise State defeated Air Force 62-56 on Jan. 18.
