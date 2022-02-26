LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marcus Shaver Jr. had 27 points as Boise State beat UNLV 86-76 on Saturday night. Abu Kigab added 23 points for the Broncos.
Tyson Degenhart had 10 points for Boise State (23-6, 14-2 Mountain West Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Emmanuel Akot added six rebounds.
Boise State scored 47 points in the first half, a season best for the team.
Bryce Hamilton had 25 points for the Runnin' Rebels (17-12, 9-7). Donovan Williams added 17 points. Royce Hamm Jr. had 12 points.
The Broncos also defeated UNLV 69-63 on Feb. 11.
