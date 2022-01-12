RENO, Nev. (AP) — Marcus Shaver Jr. scored 28 points and Boise State defeated Nevada 85-70 on Wednesday night.
Emmanuel Akot added 23 points for the Broncos (11-4, 2-0 Mountain West Conference.
Shaver and Akot both went 4 of 8 from 3-point range. Naje Smith added 11 points.
Grant Sherfield scored 26 points for Nevada (7-6, 1-1). Desmond Cambridge scored 14 points. Warren Washington added 11 points.
