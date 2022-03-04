NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma birdied three of his last four holes to grab a one-shot lead halfway through the Kenya Open on Friday.
A birdie-birdie finish earned him a 4-under-par 67 and a 10-under total at altitude at Muthaiga Club.
Masahiro Kawamura of Japan scored a bogey-free 66 to be 9 under with Ewen Ferguson of Scotland, who made 67.
Thriston Lawrence of South Africa was at 7 under in the European tour event.
Sharma is going for his third title on tour, just weeks after finishing runner-up at the Abu Dhabi Championship.
“Whenever you finish with two birdies you’re always happy,” he said. "It was quite a slow start for me starting on the back nine, not much was happening for me, but that eagle on the 18th really propelled me.”
First-round leader Daniel Gavins was five shots off the pace.
