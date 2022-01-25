SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson is expected to miss at least two months with an injury to his left forearm.
The Sharks said that Karlsson underwent surgery Monday to repair a small muscle tear in his left forearm. The team said Tuesday that Karlsson is expected to be reevaluated in mid-March.
The loss of Karlsson is a big blow to the Sharks, who began the day tied with Calgary for the fourth most points in the Pacific Division with 44. But San Jose has played five more games than the Flames and five more than Edmonton. The Oilers are four points behind the Sharks.
Karlsson was playing some of his best hockey since joining the Sharks in 2018. His eight goals are tied for his best in four seasons in San Jose and he also has 18 assists.
