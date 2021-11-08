LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Terrence Shannon Jr. will miss Texas Tech's season opener Tuesday night and be held out of games while the school reviews eligibility rules after the standout forward went through the NBA draft process over the summer before returning to campus.
“Out of an abundance of caution, Texas Tech is withholding Shannon from competition to ensure there are no possible issues resulting from that process and that all NCAA rules were followed,” the school said Monday. "Shannon will not compete until this review process is completed.”
Shannon, a 6-foot-6 junior who was named to the preseason All-Big 12 team picked by coaches, averaged 12.9 points and 4.0 rebounds last season. He is Tech's top returning scorer.
The Red Raiders open the season Tuesday against North Florida, the first of three home games the first seven days of the season. They will be playing their first games with Mark Adams as head coach. The top assistant replaced Chris Beard, who left to become coach at fifth-ranked Texas, his alma mater.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.