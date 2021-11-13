BOSTON (AP) — Aaron Shampklin ran for 116 yards and two touchdowns — including a 72-yarder — and Jonah Lipel kicked three field goals to lead Harvard to a 23-7 victory over Pennsylvania in Ivy League action on Saturday.
Shampklin's long TD run was the only score in the first quarter. Lipel stretched the Harvard (7-2, 4-2) lead to 10-0 with a 25-yard field goal early in the second quarter. The Quakers (3-6, 1-5) answered with Isaiah Malcome's 20-yard scoring run on the ensuing drive to get within three points before Lipel's 30-yard field goal on the final play of the half gave the Crimson a 13-7 lead.
The only scoring after intermission was Lipel's 41-yard field goal in the third quarter and Shampklin's 16-yard TD run with 2:32 left in the game.
Luke Emge completed 13 of 28 passes for 167 yards for Harvard. James Herring had two of the Crimson’s three interceptions.
Aidan Sayin was 20-of-36 passing for 207 yards with three picks for Penn. The Quakers were held to 60 yards rushing on 25 attempts.
