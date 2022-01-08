SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Khalil Shabazz scored a season-high 27 points, Yauhen Massalski had 21 points and 17 rebounds, and San Francisco won its eighth consecutive home game, beating San Diego 88-73 on Saturday night.
The game was the West Coast Conference opener for both teams.
Jamaree Bouyea had 19 points for San Francisco (14-2). Gabe Stefanini added six assists.
Bryce Monroe had 15 points for the Toreros (7-7). Joey Calcaterra added 11 points and six rebounds. Yavuz Gultekin had 11 points.
