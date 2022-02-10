SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Khalil Shabazz scored 24 points as San Francisco easily beat Pepperdine 105-61 on Thursday night.
Gabe Stefanini added 21 points for the Dons. Stefanini also had six assists.
Jamaree Bouyea had 18 points and six rebounds for San Francisco (20-6, 7-4 West Coast Conference). Yauhen Massalski added 10 points and 10 rebounds.
San Francisco posted a season-high 24 assists.
San Francisco totaled 60 points in the first half, a season best for the team.
Houston Mallette had 23 points for the Waves (7-19, 1-10). Carson Basham added three assists.
The Dons improve to 2-0 against the Waves this season. San Francisco defeated Pepperdine 71-45 on Jan. 22.
