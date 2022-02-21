STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Khalil Shabazz had 21 points as San Francisco rolled past Pacific 104-71 on Monday night.
Shabazz made 5 of 6 shots from 3-point range for the Dons (22-7, 9-5 West Coast Conference). Jamaree Bouyea added 15 points and 11 assists. Gabe Stefanini and Julian Rishwain both scored 14.
Jeremiah Bailey had 20 points to pace the Tigers (8-19, 3-9). Nick Blake added 16 points, while Alphonso Anderson scored 11.
