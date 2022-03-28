PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Four people were hurt in a shooting during an illegal street racing event in Portland, Oregon, early Monday, police said.
The Portland Police Bureau said in a news release that police responded to reports of a shooting on North Marine Drive just after midnight.
When police arrived, they collected almost 100 bullet casings but were unable to locate victims.
Hospitals reported that an 18-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy arrived at emergency rooms and were treated for gunshot wounds that weren't life threatening, police said. An 11-year-old boy was also treated for either a gunshot wound or shrapnel.
Police arrested a 21-year-old man who also showed up hurt at a hospital and was later identified as a suspect in the shooting, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
Parts of North Portland have seen an increase in street racing in recent years, with participants shutting intersections and sometimes blocking traffic on highways to spin tires and do donuts.
Police said Monday they had seen results from targeted law enforcement last fall, including the implementation of a new city ordinance that allows officers to seize the vehicles of those involved. The gatherings appear to be ramping up again, however, according to Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.