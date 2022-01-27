NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:
Tesla Inc., down $108.31 to $829.10.
The electric vehicle maker said a computer chip shortage will stop the company from rolling out new models in 2022.
Intel Corp., down $3.64 to $48.05.
The chipmaker gave investors a weak profit forecast.
ServiceNow Inc., up $44.27 to $528.69.
The maker of software that automates companies’ technology operations reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.
Lam Research Corp., down $41.37 to $555.30.
The semiconductor equipment maker said supply chain problems worsened in December.
Edwards Lifesciences Corp., down $6.67 to $101.96.
The medical device maker's fourth-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
United Rentals Inc., up $12.04 to $319.80.
The equipment rental company reported solid fourth-quarter financial results and announced a $1 billion stock buyback plan.
Seagate Technology Holdings Plc., up $7.37 to $103.68.
The electronic storage maker's fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue beat analysts' forecasts.
Levi Strauss & Co., up $1.70 to $22.02.
The jeans maker's fourth-quarter financial results beat Wall Street forecasts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.