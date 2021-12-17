ROME (AP) — Serie A leader Inter Milan routed last-placed Salernitana 5-0 on Friday.
Ivan Perisic, Denzel Dumfries, Alexis Sanchez, Lautaro Martinez and Roberto Gagliardini scored.
Seeking a second straight Italian league title, Inter moved four points ahead of second-placed AC Milan, which hosts fourth-place Napoli on Sunday.
Salernitana risks being removed from Serie A due to a conflict of interest. Originally owned by Lazio president Claudio Lotito, the Italian Football Association ordered a change in ownership due to regulations that prevent multiple teams in the top division from having the same owner.
In June, control of Salernitana was handed over to a trust that was ordered to find a new owner by the end of the year. But the “Trust Salernitana 2021” announced on Thursday that none of the offers received were acceptable.
The league voted in favor of extending the deadline and keeping Salernitana in Serie A but the association has not yet made a final decision.
Meanwhile, Lotito’s Lazio beat Genoa 3-1 with goals from Pedro, Francesco Acerbi and Mattia Zaccagni.
