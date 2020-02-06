Talk about a 1-2 punch.
The U.S. Fed Cup team will open its qualifier against Latvia on Friday night with Sofia Kenin, fresh off an Australian Open title, and Serena Williams, arguably the greatest women's tennis player in history.
Kenin, who was designated as the U.S. No. 1 player by captain Kathy Rinaldi, will play Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia's No. 2 player, at 7:30 p.m. That match will be followed by Williams, the designated No 2 player for the Americans, taking on Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia's No. 1.
The best-of-five match event will conclude Saturday with two reverse singles matches and a doubles match. Kenin, 21, opens Saturday's play against Ostapenko at 3:30 p.m., followed by Williams against Sevastova.
Alison Riske and Bethanie Mattek-Sands are slated to play doubles against Ostapenko and Sevastova.
Riske, who moved to No. 7 in the world rankings after winning the Australian Open, and Williams, ranked No. 9, would have to be considered favorites Friday, but victory is anything but certain.
Ostapenko, ranked No. 40 in the world, has been ranked as high as No. 5. The 22-year-old won the 2017 French Open. Sevastova, 29, is ranked No. 41 and has been ranked as high as No. 5.
The Saturday lineup, unlike Friday, could still change as captains are able to make substitutions.
If one team clinches the title with a 3-0 lead after the first match Saturday, the second singles match that day would not be played, but the doubles match would take place. If a team clinches after the last singles match Saturday, the doubles match might not be played.
