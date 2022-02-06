YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Senegal won its first African Cup of Nations title on Sunday by beating Egypt 4-2 in a penalty shootout.
Sadio Mané scored the winning spot kick to start the celebrations and make up for missing a penalty in the seventh minute of the game.
The final had ended 0-0 after extra time.
Senegal had lost two finals previously, including at the last African Cup in Egypt in 2019, when Mané was left inconsolable.
This time he delivered the winning moment.
The final at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, was billed as a battle between Liverpool stars Mané of Senegal and Mohamed Salah of Egypt but it never reached those heights.
Senegal missed a series of chances, including Mané's early penalty, which was saved by Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal.
Egypt appeared exhausted after all three of its previous knockout games also went to extra time and seemed to be playing for a shootout in a bid to win a record-extending eighth African title.
Egypt won shootouts in the last 16 and the semifinals to get to the final but missed two penalties in Sunday's shootout.
