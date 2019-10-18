A few weeks ago we published a story about the upcoming requirements for those traveling within the U.S. to have REAL ID-compliant forms of identification by October 2020. (In sum: Your regular Washington state driver's license will no longer be sufficient to get you through airport security.)
As a follow-up, we'll be talking to officials from the Transportation Security Agency (TSA) and the Washington State Department of Licensing (DOL) for more information about REAL ID and compliant identification.
Do you have questions for either of those government organizations about the REAL ID law or how to obtain compliant identification?
Submit your questions to us by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, and we'll sort through them to get the most pressing questions related to REAL ID compliance answered.