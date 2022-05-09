NEW YORK (AP) — Select nominations for the 2022 Tony Awards, announced Monday.
Best Musical: “Girl From the North Country,” “MJ,” “Mr. Saturday Night,” “Paradise Square,” "Six: The Musical," “A Strange Loop”
Best Play: “Clyde's,” “Hangmen,” “The Lehman Trilogy,” “The Minutes,” "Skeleton Crew"
Best Revival of a Play: “American Buffalo,” “How I Learned to Drive,” “Take Me Out,” “Trouble in Mind,” “for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf”
Best Revival of a Musical: "The Music Man," “Company,” “Caroline, or Change”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Simon Russell Beale, “The Lehman Trilogy”; Adam Godley, “The Lehman Trilogy”; Adrian Lester, “The Lehman Trilogy”; David Morse, “How I Learned to Drive”; Sam Rockwell, “American Buffalo”; Ruben Santiago-Hudson, “Lackawanna Blues”; David Threlfall, “Hangmen”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Gabby Beans, “The Skin of Our Teeth”; LaChanze, “Trouble in Mind”; Ruth Negga, “Macbeth”; Deirdre O’Connell, “Dana H.”; Mary-Louise Parker, “How I Learned to Drive”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Billy Crystal, “Mr. Saturday Night”; Myles Frost, “MJ”; Hugh Jackman, “The Music Man”; Rob McClure, “Mrs. Doubtfire”; Jaquel Spivey, “A Strange Loop”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Sharon D Clarke, “Caroline, or Change”; Carmen Cusack, “Flying Over Sunset”; Sutton Foster, “The Music Man;” Joaquina Kalukango, “Paradise Square”; Mare Winningham, “Girl From the North Country”
