BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Anthony Selden had a career-high 20 points as Gardner-Webb topped Hampton 78-69 on Saturday.
Selden hit 8 of 10 shots.
Lance Terry had 16 points for Gardner-Webb (8-7, 2-0 Big South Conference), which won its fourth straight game. D'Maurian Williams added 11 points. Kareem Reid had nine rebounds.
Russell Dean had 27 points for the Pirates (4-8, 0-1). Najee Garvin added 20 points and five assists. DeAngelo Epps had 13 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
