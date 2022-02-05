BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Reserve Anthony Selden had 18 points on 4-for-6 shooting from 3-point range and 12 rebounds to lead Gardner-Webb to a 69-62 win over North Carolina A&T on Saturday.
Zion Williams had 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Gardner-Webb (13-10, 7-3 Big South Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory. D'Maurian Williams added 12 points. Kareem Reid had 10 points and three blocks.
Harry Morrice had 14 points for the Aggies (9-15, 4-6), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Jeremy Robinson added 10 points. Kameron Langley had six assists.
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
