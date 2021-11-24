There are only 30 more chopping days until Christmas.
But on U-cut farms, expect fewer days because of a shortage of trees due to this summer's record heat. Fires have also impacted availability at tree lots.
At Christmas Creek Tree Farm in North Bend, 22 of 34 acres are planted with trees, with noble firs the most popular.
The farm expects to close sooner than usual this season. Visitors should check its website for hours of operation and events, including Santa visits.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.