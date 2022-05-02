ROME (AP) — A late equalizer earned Atalanta a 1-1 draw with relegation-threatened Salernitana in Serie A on Monday, keeping alive the Bergamo club’s chances of extending its five-year streak of playing in Europe.
Atalanta remained eighth but moved level on points with seventh-placed Fiorentina, with only the top seven likely to qualify for Europe.
Atalanta midfielder Mario Pasalic scored in the 88th minute with a confident, angled shot inside the far post.
Ederson volleyed in from close range midway through the first half for in-form Salernitana, which had won three straight.
Salernitana remained 18th, missing out on a chance to move level with 17th-placed Cagliari, which it faces next.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.