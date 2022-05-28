OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Michael Seegers went 4-for-6, Kyle Huckstorf was 2-for-3 with a walk and three runs scored and No. 3 seed Iowa beat Penn State 11-3 on Saturday to eliminate the Nittany Lions from the Big Ten Tournament.
Iowa (35-18), which lost to Penn State in the tournament's opening game, plays fifth-seeded Michigan in a loser-out game later Saturday.
Huckstorf singled to lead-off the fourth and Seegers followed with an RBI double to spark a four-run inning and then hit a solo shot to start a three-run fifth that gave the Hawkeyes a 7-1 lead.
Ty Langenberg (7-2) struck out five and walked four while allowing three hits and three runs over 5 2/3 innings for Iowa. Jacob Henderson came in with two outs and runners on first and second and walked Derek Cease before giving up a two-RBI single to Jay Harry before being replaced by Luke Lewellyn, who combined with Duncan Davitt to allow two hits over 3 1/3 scoreless innings for the Hawkeyes.
Josh Spiegel went 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI double for Penn State (26-28).
