NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — A stretch of the iconic oceanside Cliff Walk in Newport, Rhode Island has been closed to the public after a 20-foot (6-meter) section collapsed Thursday. No injuries were reported.
The walk is a major tourist draw offering breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean on one side and Newport’s Gilded Age mansions on the other.
William Riccio, Newport’s director of public services, calling the collapse “giant.”
“It’s bad,” Riccio told The Newport Daily News. “You can’t believe the piles of debris right now."
“This is much worse than the (Superstorm) Sandy devastation we had, I think. You can see there are still things moving. I’m not convinced it’s done yet," he added.
The collapse occurred near Webster Street and Narragansett Ave. The area around the collapse will be closed for the foreseeable future according to city officials, who said public safety crews are assessing the damage.
A concrete wall that abuts what Riccio said was a private residence could also end up being effected by the collapse. He didn't say how long it would take to repair the walk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.