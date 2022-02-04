COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Midfielder Sebastian Berhalter, a son of U.S. national team coach Gregg Berhalter, was traded to Major League Soccer's Vancouver Whitecaps from the Columbus Crew on Friday for $50,000 in general allocation money plus $50,000 in allocation money contingent on performance.
As part of the trade, Columbus would receive a percentage of any transfer fee if Berhalter is transferred to an international team.
The 20-year-old signed a homegrown player contract on Jan. 17, 2020, and made his professional debut that July 11 against Cincinnati. He made nine appearances, including four starts that season.
Berhalter spent last season on loan to Austin and made 18 appearances, including five starts.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.