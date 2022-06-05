The Seattle Seawolves learned heading into the regular-season finale they had another shot at the Major League Rugby playoffs.
The Seawolves (9-7) were given that shot after Austin had their playoff spot taken away after a rules violation.
The Seawolves capitalized by beating the Los Angeles Giltinis (11-5) for the first time 35-27 Sunday.
The Seawolves will play at Houston (9-7) in their playoff opener Sunday at 6 p.m. on game on Fox Sports 2.
Baseball
• The visiting Tacoma Rainiers, down three runs in the eighth inning, rallied to take the lead on a home run from Brian O’Keefe, but the Reno Aces walked off with a 6-5 win thanks to two-run single by Dominic Canzone.
• Noelvi Marte was 2 for 4 with a homer and two RBI as the Everett AquaSox beat the visiting Eugene Emeralds 5-1.
• Gonzaga (37-19) was knocked out of the NCAA tournament with a 15-6 loss to Columbia (32-17) in Blacksburg, Viriginia.
