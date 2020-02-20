The sunshine, blue skies and warm weather we enjoyed on Wednesday were, officially, just as remarkable as they felt.
The day's high of 58 degrees, as recorded at the National Weather Service's office near the University of Washington, tied the record for the warmest Feb. 19, the weather service said.
Seattle also just had its first two-day streak of clear skies — meaning 30% cloud cover or less from sunrise to sunset — since the end of November.
Thursday and Friday are expected to be similarly sunny, with highs in the low to mid-50s, said meteorologist Carly Kovacik.
https://twitter.com/NWSSeattle/status/1230498269001732096
https://twitter.com/NWSSeattle/status/1230306946143551488
Get those evening walks in now, though, because on Saturday we start to cool down a bit with a weak frontal system that could bring some light showers.
On Sunday, a "more impactful and organized" weather system could sweep through the Puget Sound region, bringing lowland rain and mountain snow that could linger into Monday, Kovacik said.
By Tuesday, however, sun and clear skies are expected to be back in the picture.
https://twitter.com/NWSSeattle/status/1230187383963807744