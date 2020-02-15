Balanced scoring and a big third quarter pushed the Seattle University women’s basketball team to its fifth consecutive victory Saturday.
The Redhawks were 78-70 winners over the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley to improve to 6-5 in the Western Athletic Conference and 12-12 overall.
“We were able to build a big lead and share the ball today,” said Seattle U coach Suzy Barcomb. “Four people in double digits. This is a tough weekend and we knew we needed to have a sweep and everybody came out and gave us their best effort.”
Joana Alves led the Redhawks with 19 points and six rebounds while Kamira Sanders compiled 16 points, six steals and six boards. Courtney Murphy added 15 points on just four field-goal attempts, making three three-pointers and hitting 6 of 7 free throws. Olivia Crawford contributed 14 points and seven rebounds.
Off the bench, Chinwe Ezeonu had a big game with nine points and 10 rebounds.
To start the third quarter, when SU had just a 32-31 lead on the Vaqueros (10-15, 5-7 WAC), the Redhawks rallied for a 24-15 advantage in the quarter.
SU men fall
In Edinburg, Texas, the Seattle U men (12-14, 5-6 WAC) played the host Vaqueros (11-14, 6-6) tight the whole game but fell 79-72.
The Redhawks, paced by 18 points from Terrell Brown and 17 points and 10 rebounds from Morgan Means, were able to wrestle the lead away at 61-59 with 7½ minutes left, but the Vaqueros quickly regained the lead and held on the rest of the way.
Lesley Varner II topped the winners with 23 points and Jordan Jackson added 15 points.