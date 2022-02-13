The Seattle U softball team is 5-0 after a perfect season-opening tournament.
The Redhawks beat St. Thomas (2-3) on Sunday in Rosemont, Illinois, 5-2.The top of the lineup, Tai Wilson and Olivia Viggiano, was a big help, reaching base in 6 of 7 plate appearances.
Izzy Dino picked up the win, giving up two runs on seven hits in four innings. She struck out two and walked one.
Gymnatics
• Geneva Thompson won the vault in 9.925, but Washington lost on the road to Oregn State in a Pac-12 meet, 197.275 to 194.450.
Tennis
• The No. 16 Washington women wrapped up an 0-3 run at the ITA National Team Indoor Championships in Madison, Wisconsin, with a 4-0 loss to No. 13 Florida.
• The Seattle U men won at Eastern Washington 4-1.
