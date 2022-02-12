Kobe Williamson and Viktor Rajkovic scored 14 points each as the Seattle U men stretched its home winning streak to eight games, routing Lamar 76-50 on Saturday.
Brandton Chatfield added 11 points and seven rebounds for Seattle (19-6, 10-2 Western Athletic Conference). Darrion Trammell had 10 points, six rebounds and six assists.
Lincoln Smith had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Cardinals (2-22, 0-11), who have lost 15 consecutive games.
Huskies 5-0
The Washington softball team improved to 5-0 at the season-opening Puerto Vallarta College Challenges after win against Rutgers (9-0) and Arkansas (10-5).
Madison Huskey was 2 for 4 with a homer and four RBI against Rutgers.
Baylee Klingler was 2 for 4 with a homer and four RBI vs. Arkansas.
The Huskies are off until Friday when they travel to the St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational in Florida.
More softball
• Seattle U improved to 4-0 with a pair of wins in Rosemont, Illinois: 10-1 vs. Bowling Green and 7-5 vs. Ball State. Carley Nance was 3 for 5 with six RBI and a homer in the two games.
Men’s basketball
• Shaw Anderson scored 15 points, but Seattle Pacific (13-9, 6-5 GNAC) was beaten at home by Montana State Billings (11-11, 7-5), 70-54.
• Steele Venters scored 21 points as Eastern Washington (13-12, 7-7 Big Sky) beat visiting Idaho State 75-72.
Women’s basketball
• Saint Martin’s (11-10, 3-9 GNAC ) went on an 8-0 run to end regulation and a 7-0 run to start overtime to hand host Seattle Pacific (10-13, 6-7) a 58-51 loss.
• Seattle U coach Suzy Barcomb picked up her 400th career win as the visiting Redhawks (8-16, 3-10 WAC) handed Lamar (11-10, 6-6) a 65-56 loss behind the 17 points of Courtney Murphy, who hit 5 of 6 three-pointers.
• Jacinta Buckley had 15 points and 15 rebounds, but Eastern Washington (5-17, 3-10 Big Sky) lost on the road 79-62, falling to Idaho State (16-8, 12-3).
Tennis
• The No. 16 Washington women (6-2) dropped a 4-1 match to No. 14 Auburn in consolation play at the ITA National Team Indoor Championships in Madison, Wis.
• The Washington men’s team beat Portland State 7-0. The UW men haven’t been 8-0 since 2003.
• The Seattle U women picked up the first win of 2022 with a 4-3 win vs. UC Irvine in Beaverton, Oregon.
Hockey
• For the second consecutive night, the Everett Silvertips lost in a shootout, this time the visiting Kamloops Blazers, 5-4.
• Henrik Rybinski had two goals and an assist as the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds beat the Victoria Royals 7-3.
Track and field
• Washington went 1-2 in the men’s and women’s shot put at the Husky Invitational. Jonah Wilson won the men’s in 61 feet, 8¼ inches and MaKayla Kelby won the women’s in 52-3¾. The Huskies, who had three school records the first day Friday, had six top-10 marks in school history at the meet.
