EDINBURG, Texas — Cameron Tyson had a season-high 30 points as Seattle routed UT Rio Grande Valley 102-62 on Wednesday night.
Darrion Trammell had 19 points and eight assists for the Redhawks (20-6, 11-2 Western Athletic Conference). Kobe Williamson added 11 points and Riley Grigsby scored 10.
“It was just a matter of time before we would get not just one or two guys shooting well but the whole team and tonight was that night,” said coach Chris Victor.
Seattle registered season highs with 21 three-pointers and 31 assists.
The Redhawks remain atop the WAC standings.
Marek Nelson had 18 points for the Vaqueros (7-19, 2-12), whose losing streak reached four games.
Seattle U women win in OT
The Seattle U women won at home in overtime, 71-68 over UT Rio Grande Valley.
It was a furious comeback for the Redhawks (9-16, 4-10 in WAC), who took their first lead with 4:34 left in the fourth quarter thanks to 45% shooting in the second half, including 55% on threes.
Bree Calhoun led Seattle U with 13 points. Taliyah Clark scored all eight of her points in the fourth quarter.
Elsewhere
• Seattle U women’s golf freshman Shanya Lu is the Western Athletic Conference Golfer of the Week. The Honolulu, Hawaii, native won all three of her matchups in the Mountain Classic.
• Seattle U sophomore Julian Worn (singles) and freshmen Veselin Kiselkov and Filip Stipic (doubles) are the WAC men’s tennis Athletes of the Week.
