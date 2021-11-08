Darrion Trammell knows what it's like to get snubbed.
The 5-foot-9 Seattle University guard had no scholarship offers out of high school despite being a two-time all-league player at St. Ignatius Prep in San Francisco.
And then, after he led City College of San Francisco to a 30-0 record in 2019-20, there weren't a lot of Division I schools ready to take a chance on the undersized guard.
Seattle U did, and it paid off. Trammell was the leading scorer in the Western Athletic Conference last season and was named the preseason WAC player of the year by the coaches last month.
Joining Trammell on the coaches' eight-man preseason WAC first team was teammate Riley Grigsby, who was second in scoring in the WAC last season at 17.5 points per game.
While both Trammell and Grigsby are grateful for the individual accolades, the coaches picked the Redhawks to finish sixth in the WAC, and the media picked them eighth.
So, once again, Trammell is determined to prove the naysayers wrong.
"Preseason player of the year is all right, but I feel the more important thing is us being ranked sixth in the team rankings," said Trammell, who averaged 20.5 points and 5.3 assists last season. "I feel like that was disrespectful to us. We beat everybody last year, and we split on those tough road trips. I feel like we are one of the top dogs."
Said Seattle U coach Jim Hayford of his team's ranking by the coaches: "If we have two of the top (eight) players in the conference, then the rest of my team should really take it personal that the coaches picked us sixth, because they don't have a lot of respect for the rest of the team."
The Seattle U men open their 31-game season by hosting Alcorn State on Wednesday at the Redhawk Center (the Redhawks will play 11 games at the Redhawk Center and eight at Climate Pledge Arena). The WAC opener is Dec. 30 against preseason favorite New Mexico State on Dec. 30 at the Redhawk Center.
Seattle U was 12-11 last season with just two players returning with significant experience: Grigsby, now in his fourth year in the program, and guard Aaron Nettles, the former Seattle Prep star who is now a fifth-year senior.
Injuries hurt the Redhawks last season, and it began early when starter Viktor Rajkovic was lost for the season in the first game with a knee injury. A lack of depth showed when Seattle U would often win the first game of a two-game weekend set, including against some of the best teams in the WAC, then lose the second.
"With last year's team — which was a total rebuild job and had to be put together during COVID — I felt like they did a great job to get to the WAC (tournament) semifinals and go 12-11," Hayford said. "Then keeping a mid-major team together is really hard work."
Indeed.
Trammell, after his breakthrough season, elected to enter the transfer portal, and drew interest from Oregon State, USC and Georgia before deciding to return to Seattle U.
"I was just testing the waters to see where I was, but it just didn't feel right for me," Trammell said of possibly leaving. "I feel like I (would have) left here on a bad note as far as how we ended, getting blown out by (Grand Canyon in the WAC tournament). And I didn't want to leave my brothers. My coach let me know he still had trust in me, so I felt it was right to come back."
All of Seattle U's top players from last season are back, and there are several new players Hayford expects to contribute. Leading that group is shooting guard Cameron Tyson, the former Bothell High School star who transferred from Houston, which made the Final Four last season.
Tyson's minutes were up and down last season with Houston, and he averaged 6.2 points in 19 games. But he had 31 points, including a school record 10 three-pointers, in one game, and 29 points with nine three-pointers in another.
"He is a really good shooter and he will create space," Hayford said.
The coach is still deciding on a starting five but would like to have a nine-player rotation, and there will be good competition to be a part of that. Joining Trammell and Grigsby among the top returners are Nettles (third in scoring last season at 10.1 points per game), fellow returning starters Emeka Udenyi (7.9 points, 8.0 rebounds) and Kobe Williamson (6.1 points, 6.0 rebounds), and Nate Robinson (7.5 points).
Also expected to see significant playing time are Tyson, Rajkovic, 6-foot-10 forward Brandon Chatfield, a transfer from Washington State, and Kyree Brown, a transfer from City College of San Francisco.
"This team has the most depth of any team I have had yet (at Seattle U)," said Hayford, in his fifth season as the Redhawks' coach. "Aaron is the only senior, and we think we can do something really special the next two years."
Grigsby, whose father, Al, joined Hayford's staff as assistant to the head coach, agrees.
"I felt like my sophomore team (2019-20) was really talented but this team has more togetherness," Grigsby said. "We have more trust in each other so I think that will take us to a whole new level. Since we are all on the same page, I think that will give us a better opportunity to win those games."
Grigsby certainly sees the team winning a lot more games than the WAC coaches do, and is eager to prove them wrong.
Hayford likes that attitude.
"We are confident, we are hungry and we want to go get after it," Hayford said. "This is the hungriest team I've had."
Three keys to the season
Shoot better, on twos and threes
Seattle U shot 41.6% from the field last season and 31.4% from three-point range, and those percentages will need to get significantly better for the Redhawks to contend for a WAC title. Hayford's best teams -- at Eastern Washington and Seattle U -- have had a host of excellent three-point shooters. Hayford thinks this year's team, particularly with the addition of shooting guard Cameron Tyson, will improve its outside shooting. It's important that he be correct.
Hit the boards
Seattle U was outrebounded last season (37.7 to 33.7 per game) despite the good work from 6-foot-6 Emeka Udenyi, who averaged a team-high 8.0 rebounds a game. The addition of 6-foot-10 Brandton Chatfield should help. If Seattle U can stay close to even on the boards, a very good season seems within reach.
Home sweet home
Seattle U plays 19 of its 31 games at home (11 at the Redhawk Center and eight at Climate Pledge Arena) and the Redhawks need to take advantage of that by winning the vast majority of those games. If Seattle U can do that in WAC play, it should be near the top of the WAC standings.
Three key games
Dec. 18 at Washington: Seattle U has yet to beat Washington since returning to Division I more than a decade ago. It's hard to overestimate what a win over UW would mean for the Seattle U program.
Dec. 30 vs. New Mexico State: The Redhawks open the WAC season against the Aggies, the conference preseason favorite, at the cozy Redhawk Center. It won't be easy, but this is a game Seattle U needs to win.
Jan. 26 vs. Stephen F. Austin: Seattle U will host the Lumberjacks, one of four new teams in the WAC this season, at Climate Pledge Arena. Stephen F. Austin was one of the best teams in the Southland Conference for years and has played in the NCAA tournament four times in the past eight seasons. The Lumberjacks were picked to finish third in the WAC by the coaches, so a win for Seattle U would be big.
