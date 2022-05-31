Jared Davidson scored two goals and the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds downed the Kamloops Blazers 3-2 Tuesday night in Game 7 to clinch the WHL Western Conference championship.
The T-birds will face the Edmonton Oil Kings in the WHL Championship series beginning Friday at Rogers Place in Edmonton.
Lukas Svejkovsky assisted on all three Seattle goals. Henrik Rybinski had one goal and one assist.
Manke named toAll-America team
Washington senior RJ Manke is one of 10 collegiate men’s golfers named to the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) PING All-America first team.
Additionally, along with Manke, senior Noah Woolsey and sophomore Teddy Lin earned PING All-Western Region from the GCAA.
Manke transferred from Pepperdine to UW before the 2021-22 season.
After two individual tournament titles, he was named the Pac-12 Men’s Golfer of the Year. He also finished 15th in the NCAA championships.
Baseball
• Juan Mercedes threw a seven-inning no-hitter with 10 strikeouts as the Everett AquaSox blanked visiting Eugene 5-0.
Mercedes only allowed two walks.
In the completion of a suspended game, Eugene scored four runs in the eighth inning to rally for a 5-4 victory over Everett.
Abraham Toro was 2 for 2 and drove in two runs for the AquaSox.
•Forrest Wall singled in Jarred Kelenic with the tying run in the eighth inning then scored the go-ahead run on Brian O’Keefe’s single, lifting the visiting Tacoma Rainiers to a 3-2 victory over the Reno Aces.
Former Husky Braden Bishop homered for the Aces.
