The Storm will open the 2022 WNBA season at home May 6 against the Minnesota Lynx and will play nine of its first 11 regular-season games at Climate Pledge Arena.
Seattle, which is the reigning Commissioner’s Cup champion, will also play four of its 10 Cup games to start the season.
The Storm will host defending WNBA champion Chicago Sky on May 18.
TV schedule will be announced at a later time.
This story will be updated.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.