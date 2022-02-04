The Seattle Seawolves are set to begin their quest to return to the top of Major League Rugby, and some stability in the head coaching position might help.
Allen Clarke, who took over as the team's coach for the final few games last season, is back. He is armed with a five-year contract and looking to become the franchise's first coach to last more than one season.
"I think if you look across a number of sports, you can always have one-off successes, but the teams that are successful on an annual basis have a stability and a consistency in messaging," said Clarke, whose team opens its 16-match regular season Sunday night against Toronto at Starfire Sports Complex in Tukwila. "There is no doubt that stability is a great foundation for future success."
Clarke is the seventh coach in the short history of the franchise (including two coaches who were hired but never coached a game because of difficulties getting visas). Despite the coaching turnover, Seattle won Major League Rugby's first two titles in 2018 and 2019.
The team has not had a lot of success since. Clarke, a former national player for Ireland with two decades of experience in coaching and player development, is looking to change that.
Seattle had a good idea of what Clarke could bring before hiring him as coach late in the season last year. That is because he was working as a consultant for Seattle, coming here on a loan from Dallas.
Clarke was hired by Dallas in the summer of 2020 to be the coach of the Jackals, who were set to begin play in 2021. But because of the pandemic, Dallas opted not to play last season, and Clarke was loaned to Seattle.
In late May, Seattle worked out an agreement for Clarke to remain with the Seawolves and become head coach. Clarke said he was "offered a few other positions around the world" but his experience working with Seattle led him to stay.
"There was a very pleasing chemistry between myself, Seattle and the owners and it felt like this would be a good environment to work in," Clarke said. "I felt this was the right time to be in Seattle and with the Seawolves."
Clarke said getting a chance to work with the team as a consultant before becoming coach "put me in the luxurious position where the club was trialing me and equally I was trialing the club."
With both parties satisfied, Clarke is now tasked with orchestrating a rebound. After winning the league's first titles, the team was 1-4 when the 2020 season ended early because of the pandemic. The Seawolves were 4-12 last season, missing the playoffs and ending their championship reign.
Clarke has several players on the roster with championship experience. Kellen Gordon, Riekert Hattingh, Tim Metcher, Nakai Penny, Mike Shepherd and Mat Turner have been with the team since the first season in 2018. Samu Manoa, JP Smith and Brad Tucker joined the team in 2019.
"That legacy of achievement for the Seawolves, and for those players, having won two championships, is that they know what that achievement is like and they also know what it requires," Clarke said. "They are the first to recognize that it's a wonderful achievement but that the MLR has grown in terms of player quality, competition and the number of teams. Having those core players within your group — but equally having new players and young players pushing those players — is going to be essential to what we achieve in the future."
One of the new players, prop Tani Tupou, might be recognizable to local football fans. He starred at Archbishop Murphy High School in Everett, was a defensive tackle for the Washington Huskies, had a short stint as a fullback for the Seahawks and then was on the roster of the Seattle Dragons during the short-lived second stint of the XFL.
"I have been hugely impressed with him," Clarke said. "He has been fantastic. As a club, we are very focused and driven to improve opportunities for American players, and specifically, the Northwest and Washington state. Having players born and bred in Washington is extremely powerful to future generations of players. When they see players like Tani, they can go, 'I can do that.' We want to create that."
The big question is can the Seawolves regain their spot at the top of the league. Clarke likes what he sees.
"I believe we are going to play very exciting rugby," Clarke said. "We're a young team in terms of coming together, but we've recruited really well from overseas and we're building our depth with local players as well. … If we can keep the squad healthy, and keep our environment and culture solid — which we will do because that will never be compromised — then we are going to be in a good place."
